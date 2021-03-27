Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded Balchem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average is $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Balchem will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,943,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

