B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives $10.17 Average PT from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in B2Gold by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 22.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth $75,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

