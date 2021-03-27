B. Riley Weighs in on Turning Point Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Turning Point Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TPB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

