B. Riley Trims Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Target Price to $7.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $217.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.