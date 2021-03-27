Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%.

AYLA traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. 42,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,489. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other Ayala Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,520 shares in the company, valued at $173,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $617,137.38. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,592 shares of company stock valued at $954,801.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

