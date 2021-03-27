Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

AXON opened at $137.82 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $60.55 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,474,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $3,072,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,574.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,601 shares of company stock worth $12,206,707 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

