AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €27.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

CS stock opened at €22.53 ($26.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.68. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

