Aventus Group (AVN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on May 19th

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Aventus Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other news, insider Kieran Pryke 70,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd.

Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $2.2 billion. Aventus Group portfolio spans 536,000m2 in gross leasable area and features a diverse tenant base of 593 quality tenancies, with national tenants representing 87 per cent of the total portfolio.

