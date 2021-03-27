Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $1,788,247.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,330.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total value of $535,197.95. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,672 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVLR opened at $124.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.84. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -195.25 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

