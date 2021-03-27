Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) versus Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Head to Head Review

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Auxly Cannabis Group presently has a consensus price target of $0.40, suggesting a potential upside of 47.55%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $6.29 million 29.82 -$77.30 million N/A N/A Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Inhibitor Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -332.96% -47.37% -28.34% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -405.02%

Summary

Auxly Cannabis Group beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. is an international cannabis company, which provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. The company was founded on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It focuses on developing its lead product, SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented oral formulation for prostate and lung cancer. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

