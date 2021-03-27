AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,373 shares of company stock worth $23,576,816. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $93.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AN. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

