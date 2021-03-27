Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APR.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cormark set a C$12.00 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.06.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$11.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$451.99 million and a PE ratio of 642.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.65.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

