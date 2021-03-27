Aurora Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:AURCU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Aurora Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:AURCU) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 568,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

About Aurora Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Aurora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

