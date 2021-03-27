AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

AT&T has increased its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years.

NYSE:T opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $216.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

