Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Up 2,450.0% in March

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 2,450.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHNR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 16,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,314. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Athena Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.23.
Athena Gold Company Profile
