Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Up 2,450.0% in March

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 2,450.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHNR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 16,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,314. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Athena Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Get Athena Gold alerts:

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs project that consists of 140 unpatented claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.