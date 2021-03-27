AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

