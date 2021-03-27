AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,686.47 ($113.49).

AZN opened at GBX 7,271 ($95.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.45 billion and a PE ratio of 29.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,146.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,783.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,598 ($86.20) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

