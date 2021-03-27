Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Trading 11.8% Higher

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

