ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 13,693.1% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 247,018 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,423. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $138.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.49.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

