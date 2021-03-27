Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.66. Ashford has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.24. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Ashford will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $28,283.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,554.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 15,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $121,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,308 shares of company stock valued at $438,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashford in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Ashford by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ashford by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

