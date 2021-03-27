Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.82 ($8.02).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €5.95 ($7.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €6.41 ($7.54). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.46.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

