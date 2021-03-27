ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $1,181,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. F3Logic LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.