Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,159 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 541,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

