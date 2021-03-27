ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €30.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021 // Comments off

Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.83 ($29.22).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.