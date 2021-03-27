ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

