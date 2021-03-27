Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of ARI opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

