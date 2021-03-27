Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,059 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,211,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,377,952. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.