Analyzing Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

86.9% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Mack-Cali Realty has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mack-Cali Realty and Cedar Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty 1 3 0 0 1.75 Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mack-Cali Realty currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.75%. Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.95%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than Mack-Cali Realty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Cedar Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty $350.93 million 4.18 $111.86 million $1.62 9.99 Cedar Realty Trust $144.08 million 1.40 $1.08 million $2.97 5.00

Mack-Cali Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mack-Cali Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty -53.81% -5.80% -1.77% Cedar Realty Trust -12.36% -5.13% -1.38%

Summary

Cedar Realty Trust beats Mack-Cali Realty on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.