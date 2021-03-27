Analyzing Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Cielo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions N/A N/A $2.47 million N/A N/A Cielo $2.76 billion 0.64 $401.34 million N/A N/A

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Cielo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions N/A N/A N/A Cielo 4.30% 3.52% 0.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cielo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advantage Solutions and Cielo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cielo 1 0 0 0 1.00

Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.91%. Given Advantage Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Cielo.

Summary

Cielo beats Advantage Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc. was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Cielo

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. It also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits, prepaid transportation, and mobile payment; software development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable; data processing services and support services to medical companies; and settlement of electronic transactions. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.