Analysts Set Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target at $18.95

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

YEXT traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 632,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,547. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,163,653 shares in the company, valued at $47,707,887.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,839 shares of company stock worth $14,590,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 677,933 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Yext by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,293,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Yext by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yext by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $16,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

