Analysts Set Expectations for Intel Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INTC. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.84.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

