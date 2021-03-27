Analysts Set Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) PT at $13.50

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading raised their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Curis stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. 1,101,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,450. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 33.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

