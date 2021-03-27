Analysts Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target at $58.39

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.19.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,639,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,119. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.12. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

