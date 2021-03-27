Analysts Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report sales of $9.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.62 billion. Magna International reported sales of $8.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $40.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.51 billion to $41.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.23 billion to $43.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 817.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after buying an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

MGA stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

