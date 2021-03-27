Analysts Anticipate Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $540,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $9.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $10.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 495.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Resonant by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Resonant by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

RESN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,340. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

