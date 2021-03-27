Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,836 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $55,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE WPM opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

