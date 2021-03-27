Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 272,393 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $58,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $116.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $604.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.60. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

