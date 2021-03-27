Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,616 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Qorvo worth $50,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Qorvo by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Qorvo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Shares of QRVO opened at $182.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

