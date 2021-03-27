Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,976 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $64,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sysco by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $118,840,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,070,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,757,000 after acquiring an additional 743,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $51,148,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,151.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

