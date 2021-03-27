Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 72,967 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,967 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $52,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 104.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 50.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $142.19 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

