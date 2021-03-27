Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 715,744 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 792.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,744 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $48,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $74.05 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

