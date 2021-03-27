Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 191 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.42. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $77.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.