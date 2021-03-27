Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

