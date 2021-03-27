Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.