Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 6,120 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1,223.8% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

IYJ opened at $105.87 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.45.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

