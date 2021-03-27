Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $766,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USEP. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,152,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 758.9% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 244,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 216,270 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1,721.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,158,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000.

NYSEARCA:USEP opened at $27.55 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.

