Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 5,483 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $113.97 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average of $118.47.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.