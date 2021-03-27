American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMWL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Well from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get American Well alerts:

NYSE AMWL opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. American Well has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $1,321,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,223,693.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 822,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,743,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.