American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $26.10 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

