American International Group Inc. Sells 805 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,415,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after buying an additional 236,993 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VMI opened at $242.81 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $93.03 and a one year high of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.42.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

